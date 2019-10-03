Today the integrity of information and its potential to benefit human progress is at risk. Universities are finally gravitating towards open access to scholarship, but that is not enough to address the challenges that researchers and institutions face in sharing research outcomes, evaluating impact, and improving society.

We established the MIT Knowledge Futures Group to shorten the path from research breakthrough to societal benefit; to develop and scale technologies that open, enrich, and fortify our knowledge infrastructure; and to galvanize a movement toward greater institutional and public investment and participation in that infrastructure.

We value the perspectives that a broad community can bring to this work, and invite you to join us.