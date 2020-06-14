Open Questions + Notes

Here are some open questions we are currently thinking about after the convening.



What networks and consortia are you a part of? Which work well + in what ways? What collaborations have felt particularly impactful, well-timed?

Fran : there are different success scenarios and business models for key stakeholders. For researchers , the success scenario has to do with being able to contribute to impact, professional development, etc. For the public sector , a success scenario is getting that info out there. The success scenarios for these 3 groups don’t align well. How do you actually distribute that?

don’t understand when appropriate to use these and when not, and don’t know how to balance reader/author productivity and effectiveness

Aside (DH): wants to take advantage of these, not replace them. little bits are much more useful when interconnected.

Gabe Q: how do you balance this need with the “how open do we want software to be”

To know that Fran has shifted roles and jobs, I need unique IDs for departments, specialities, organizations; every unit of [enterprise]. ORCID uses a proprietary one [Ringle?] OA alternative: ROAR

Working on UC integrated library system — idea that Davis could walk to Berkeley and be treated as part of UC — hard because built for campus, not consortium, nothing for sharing creds baked in. Counter-example: Eduroam, built on simple, old underlying tech — RADIUS and 802.1x

Worth in the vertical, not just the horizontal — twitter could have been amazing if had just utilized existing IP protocols

How open do we want our software to be? Forkability, balance between benevolent dictator and “go use it if you can”

Allowed members to direct investment, resulted in siloed approach, little room for innovation — do we put a tax on member dollars so we have extra for innovation?

Think about this at the forefront before taking grant funding so you can continue when you’re done

DSpace and Fedora merge — how do you differentiate from each other? How do I know you’re going to be around? Why aren’t you interoperable?

How does OSP think about sharing info w/o leading to power laws, overly strong follower effects, and most teachers using the same syllabus? A: they think about this a lot; some noising; some q’s to identify ‘cheaper than default’ choices, which adds to popular selections. [and how the options are visualized also affects choices/norms]

Build goals that you can measure — try to go through Heilmeier catechism — what does success look like, who will care, etc.

Travis: where are we trying to land, in this time of transition? Not just land, but paint a picture before so we have coherence, cultural instilling, norm development.

How does KFG create the environment that it needs to be impactful? How do products fit together? What does a new roadmap look like over the next 5+ years.

Value prop — has to be particular to needs of members — what value add do they bring to your campus and researchers (on the terms of your metrics of success) — ie endowment, US News & World Report Ranking — need to be able to frame their needs in terms of elevating those priorities

Travel grant — put on a roadshow, embed ourselves elsewhere in the academy, talking to provosts and admins at other institutions — not just the academy, but information producers outside of academics

Culture change — hugely important. A lot is collective action and politics. We should try some. Reach out to leaders of fields and try to help transform.

“Funders Day.” Non-profit media lab. People thinking of joining, funders, etc. could come and see what we’re working on. Universities could benefit from having a page showing their contributions.

Value prop for different players — would we be an acquirer of non-profits/startups in the space, providing them with infrastructure, appealing to be able to use KFG as a way to attract funding — don’t need to build surrounding aparatus. Part of what KFG would offer is diligence and more users.

Alexa: “open science by design.” By design = change how science is done. If you do that, no need to convince people to use a tool or share data after the fact. But if sharing knowledge and data is a by-product of how you do science, you’ve solved the problem and culture shift. IE e-notebooks — makes your work easier, and as a by-product, produces usable data.

Greg: one of more important conversations. My passion is capturing diverse voices. Paradox: diversity vs. standards. How can we bring together scholars, presses, libraries together to advance the future of knowledge together? Super exciting. Historian — stress is breakdown of enlightenment tools and procedures — as we move forward, can accelerate the problems inherent in enlightenment or we can get it right. Huge benefits. But problems of colonialism. Inequality. Amplification at the expense of the marginalized. Future of knowledge, not libraries or presses or academia. Creating a big tent super important. Indigenous knowledge into the conversation important.

Michael: on website, focus on standards is important. Hard to build workflows without policies/mandates for people to change behavior, and adoption of policies going to be a driven/market for the product you’re focusing on. Make sure there’s interest in that part. Critical for success. Having good sense of how quickly the space is changing. Not just from tech, but funding. Philanthropies shifting quickly towards sustainable models — and government. Moving away from funding projects that don’t have models built in. Critical for everything — how do you capture valuable tools nobody uses because it wasn’t marketed well, mandated, or integrated. How do we find value in those tools and incorporate them into a meaningful way?