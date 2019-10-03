Convening moderator: Peter B. Kaufman, Knowledge Futures Group
8:30 AM Breakfast and registration
9:00 AM Welcome and introductions
Amy Brand, The MIT Press | Knowledge Futures Group
9:30 AM Infrastructure for knowledge: establishing PubPub, building the Underlay
Catherine Ahearn & Gabe Stein, Knowledge Futures Group
Danny Hillis, Applied Invention & SJ Klein, Knowledge Futures Group
10:45 AM The case for academically-controlled infrastructure
Peter Brantley, University of California, Davis
Cliff Lynch, Coalition for Networked Information
11:15 AM ⧸ Break
11:30 AM Infrastructure for knowledge II: affiliated projects
Jess Polka, ASAPBio and Peer Review Transparency Standards Project
James Weis, Scaling Science, MIT Media Lab
David McClure, Open Syllabus Project
11:45 AM The dynamics of multi-institutional consortia
Michele Kimpton, Digital Public Library of America
12:15 PM Discussion
12:45 PM ⧸ Lunch
1:30 PM Sustaining open infrastructure
Ross Mounce, Arcadia Fund
Jeff Ubois, MacArthur Foundation | Lever for Change
Travis Rich, Knowledge Futures Group
2:30 PM Break
3:00 PM Breakout sessions (in Argyle, Chevron, Mosaic + Houndstooth)
Question for all: how to federate, for the purposes of multi-institution ownership and sustainability
Argyle: A-C
Chevron: E-Ki
Mosaic: Kl-R
Houndstooth: S-W
4:00 PM: Report back from breakout sessions
5:00 PM Toward a new roadmap & closing
Amy Brand, The MIT Press | Knowledge Futures Group
5:30 PM Reception at Cafe ArtScience